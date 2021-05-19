Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh fires at Guntur SP over the arrest of CBN Army activists

Nara Lokesh reacted to the arrest of two CBN Army activists by the police for posting objectionable videos on social media against YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. He was outraged over Guntur Urban SP Ammireddy. "Taking people's money as salary, aren't you ashamed to act on the government," tweeted Nara Lokesh. Is it not an overaction to arrest the victims as an international terrorist, Lokesh questioned.

Lokesh recalled the cases they have filed against those who posted the same videos on TDP and questioned where they arrested. He was incensed that a reverse case had been filed against those who came to file a case against MLA Siduri Appalaraju.



Earlier, Guntur police have arrested two persons for uploading several videos with obscene language on social media against Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy. Urban SP Ammireddy disclosed the details to the media on Tuesday. It has been reported that in addition to making personal criticisms against the MP on YouTube through a channel called CBN Army, there have been several obscene postings that have tarnished the image of the government.

