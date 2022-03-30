Andhra Pradesh: New Cabinet on April 11

Vijayawada: As reported in these columns, the new State Cabinet will take oath on April 11, a day after Srirama Navami.

It is learnt that barring two ministers, one from Kurnool district and the other from East Godavari district, all others are likely to be replaced. The two lucky ministers, it is said, are being retained as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not find any suitable candidates from their communities.

Sources said that the Chief Minister would reveal the names of the new ministers at the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on April 7. The Cabinet will also approve the draft of new districts. He will meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on April 8 and handover the list of new ministers.

It may be mentioned here that the Governor is at present on a visit to Odisha and would be going to New Delhi during the first week of April. Hence, soon after his return, Jagan would call on him on April 8 to inform him about the changes in his Cabinet and handover the list of the new and outgoing ministers.

It is learnt that the government has decided on the date of swearing-in of the new ministers on the advice of the Visakha Sarada Peetham Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. Even the date of launching of new districts has been changed from April 2 to April 4. It may be mentioned here that the government had earlier wanted the new districts to start functioning from April 2, Ugadi Day.

It appears that all those ministers certain to be dropped have reconciled to the situation. Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy told the media on Wednesday that the Chief Minister had stated on day one itself that the term of the Cabinet ministers was only two and half years. He said there was no dissatisfaction and he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.