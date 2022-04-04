Andhra Pradesh: New districts were formed for political gains, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu criticised that the state has been going bankrupt due to the policies adopted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan. He said that the PMO officials comments are an example that the state's financial situation is leading to recession.



Chandrababu alleged the new districts are formed unscientifically, and politically motivated and opined that the new districts would be reviewed after TDP come to power. He said that a door-to-door TDP program would be launched under the name 'Badude Badudu' on the burden of electricity and taxes.

Chandrababu demanded that the CM should tell how the electricity bills have gone up despite the power cuts. He was incensed that a heavy burden was being put on the people just for personal income. Chandrababu on Monday reviewed with party leaders the latest situation in the state.

Naidu expressed displeasure as the government has not completed the works in Amaravati. Chandrababu said even alleged that the YSRCP leaders are earning thousands of crores by selling adulterated liquor through government liquor stores. Chandrababu said he was determined to continue the fight against the false practices of the YSRCP government.