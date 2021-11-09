Andhra Pradesh: Newly born baby saved with the help of Neonatal Ambulance in Kurnool

A newborn baby was saved through a neonatal ambulance set up by the Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Going into details, Anjali from Muthialapadu village, Chagalamarri Mandal, Kurnool district, joined Nandyal government hospital on Sunday to give birth to a baby as she had completed the pregnancy period.

Anjali gave birth to a female baby on Monday morning. However, the baby has difficulty breathing due to a respiratory problem while doctors there referred to Kurnool.

The infant was taken in a neonatal ambulance as he had to move on a ventilator. With the help of a ventilator, infusion pump, and syringe pump in the vehicle, EMTs Mahesh and Riaz shifted the baby to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

The doctors said the newborn's health was stable at present. Mother Anjali is happy that her baby was rescued by a neonatal ambulance.