Andhra Pradesh: Newly elected MLCs take oath in state assembly

The newly elected members of the Legislative Council took oath in the Assembly. Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju administered oath to them in the presence of government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Karumuri, MLAs and MLCs attended the programme.

As many as nine MLCs Marri Rajasekhar, Chandragiri Yesuratnam, Potula Sunitha, Bommi Israel, Jaya Mangala Venkataramana, Parvath Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, MV Ramachandra Reddy, Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju, Mangamma took oath as the Member of Legislative Council.

