Andhra Pradesh: Newlywed man drowns during Ganesh idol immersion in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident that took place in Vizianagaram, the husband dies just after two months of marriage leaving his wife widowed. According to police and locals, Rambarki Tirupati Rao, 29, of Durgana Street in Salur town, was working for a Pepsi company in Visakhapatnam. He married Pattigulla Kumari of Jannivalasa village in Ramabhadrapuram mandal on June 24 this year.



The couple bought an idol of Balaganapathi in Salur on Thursday evening and came to Janniwala to have fun celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti. Vinayaka Puja was performed with devotion on Friday and later in the evening, the whole family went together to immerse the idol in the Pattigullavani pond on the outskirts of the village.

Tirupati Rao went a little further as he did not notice the depth of the pond as the pond was completely flooded due to the recent rains. He drowned in front of the family members as he could not swim. When his wife Kumari cried out, many reached and retrieved Tirupati Rao and shifted to Salur CHC where he was pronounced dead.

The Sub Inspector Krishnamurthy said that the case was registered as per the complaint lodged by the wife and the body was handed over to the family members after autopsy. Within two months of their marriage, a tragedy took place in both families.