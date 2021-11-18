Andhra Pradesh: NIA officials raids in 14 areas especially at maoist sympathisers houses

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches in the Telugu states. A total of 14 areas are being inspected by NIA officials. The searches have been going on since 5 am at the house of Virasam leader Kalyan Rao in Alakurapadu, Tangutur mandal of Prakasam district.



Apart from this, the NIA is also conducting inspections at the homes of lawyer couple Srinivasa Rao and Annapurna in Arilova Colony of Visakhapatnam district.



The houses of Ravi Sharma and Anuradha in Nagole, Hyderabad are also being searched. NIA officials are also looking into the publication of a book on RK's biography who died recently due to ill health.



It is learned that NIA officials also seized books along with several key documents in the houses they raided.