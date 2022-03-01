Andhra Pradesh: Nine buses burnt in fire accident in Ongole of Prakasam district

A fire accident took place after a parked private travels bus caught fire near Wood Complex in Ongole of Prakasam district on Tuesday. Going into the details, the private travel buses that were parked at a parking lot at Ongole bypass road were burnt suddenly and the firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze.

According to the locals, four buses were caught fire first and later it spread to 9 more buses leaving them burnt. It is said that there are up to 20 buses in total in the parking lot. Meanwhile, the management is trying to evacuate the remaining buses.

The people in the area were in panic as thick smoke billowed from the blaze. However, full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.

