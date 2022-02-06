Andhra Pradesh: Nine-year-old walks 18 km to grandparents house as mother scolds him in Chittoor

Vishnuvardhan, a 9-year-old boy, went missing in Chittoor on Friday. The story came to an end when police handed over the boy to family members on Saturday. According to Two town CI Yugandhar, Geeta's eldest son Vishnuvardhan from Prashant Nagar was reprimanded by his mother after a fight with a boy next door. He said he was going to school on Friday morning and disappeared.



The parents complained to the police and they took up the search operations. CCTV footage showed him walking from Prashant Nagar to Girimpeta Durgamma Gudi at around 9 am on the day he left home. Geeta's parents, who live in the lower reaches of the Tavanampalle mandal, also reached Chittoor on Saturday in search of the son. Meanwhile, Vishnuvardhan reached a village near Lower Tadakara in Tavanampalle, about 18 km from Chittoor, yesterday evening.



It was getting dark and he was sleeping at a house there. Locals who saw the boy immediately reported the matter to Gita's parents. The police went to the lower tier and brought the boy to safety and handed him over to the family members. Vishnuvardhan is angry with his mother and the police are surprised that he is going to his grandparents' house by walk without anyone's help. Vishnuvardhan, who went to Tadakara twice in a bus had gone by a walk by remembering certain landmarks.