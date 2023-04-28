Andhra Pradesh: NTR centenary celebrations to be held today evening

NTR centenary celebrations will be held at Poranki Anumolu Gardens in Vijayawada today evening wherein wo books containing historical speeches of NTR will be released on this platform. NTR's speeches in the Assembly and the speeches made on various platforms have been included in these books.



Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth reached Vijayawada. He came to Vijayawada to participate in the inauguration ceremony of late NTR's centenary celebrations.



On this occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna, TD Janardhan and souvenir committee extended a warm welcome to Rajinikanth at Gannavaram airport.