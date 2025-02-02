Andhra Pradesh on 'Viksit Bharat' path

Vijayawada : Refuting the opposition's "wrong narrative and narrow-minded attitude" that the Centre has ignored Andhra Pradesh in fund allocation, the Chairman of the 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee, Lanka Dinkar, and BJP official spokesperson, Sadineni Yamini Sarma, highlighted key developments for Andhra Pradesh in the 2025 budget.

Funding for Amaravati and Polavaram

The previously announced funds of ₹15,000 crore for Amaravati and ₹12,157 crore for the Polavaram project in the last budget will be released this year based on expenditure.

Additionally, ₹5,936 crore has been allocated in this budget.

Urban Development

An allocation of ₹1 lakh crore has been made to address urban issues and promote development. The funds provided under AMRUT 1.0 and AMRUT 2.0 will boost the provision of urban infrastructure, benefiting Andhra Pradesh. Between 2019 and 2024, AMRUT projects in urban areas did not progress adequately; now, there is an opportunity to complete the pending works with the available funds.

Jal Jeevan Mission Extension

The extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028, aimed at providing safe drinking water through taps in villages, is a welcome move. Between 2019 and 2024, these projects did not progress adequately in rural areas; now, there is time to complete the pending works.

Establishment of Central Institutions

Construction of over 50various central institutions in the capital will commence this year.

•Industrial Development: Industrial zones, sea ports, and fishing harbors in the state are currently under construction and are progressing.

•Women Entrepreneurs: Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of 'Lakhpati Didis' (women earning over ₹1 lakh).

•Infrastructure Projects: We can discuss allocations for new national highways and railway lines after reviewing the annexure.

•Visakhapatnam Initiatives: Prior to the budget, a package of ₹11,400 crore was announced to support Visakhapatnam steel plants. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for NTPC's Green Hydrogen Hub worth ₹2 lakh crore. The commencement of works for the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam is noteworthy.