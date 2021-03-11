Andhra Pradesh: One dead and 30 injured in after a bus overturns in Anantapur

In a ghastly road accident, a private bus overturned on the national highway at Mamillapalle in Kanaganipalle mandal of Anantapur district on Thursday morning. One person was killed and another 30 were seriously injured in the accident.

A private bus traveling from Nagpur in Maharashtra to Bangalore overturned on the way to Kanaganipalle as the driver felt drowsy.

There were 31 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident wherein one of the passenger fell under the bus tyre and died. The injured were shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital. Police have registered a case over the incident and investigating it further.