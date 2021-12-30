Andhra Pradesh: One dead and four drowns as a car plunges into canal in Anantapur

A tragic incident took place when a car traveling on the national highway in Anantapur plunges into a pond leaving one person killed. The accident took place on Wednesday night at Donekallu of Vidapanakal in Anantapur district. The locals suspect there were five people in the car at the time of the accident and said that the car overtook a lorry and fell in the water.



According to eyewitnesses, the passengers in the car shouted for help as they cannot swim. Although the lorry drivers threw ropes into the water to protect those in the car, the trials went in vain. After receiving information about the accident, Guntakal DSP, Uravakonda and Vajrakaroor sub-inspectors rushed to the spot and took relief measures.

The swimmers tried to pull the car out with the help of a crane along with villagers of Donekal and Kadagarbinki who took part in the relief operation. However, the whereabouts of the passengers were not found as it was nighttime.