Andhra Pradesh: One dead in a road accident at Gandepalli of East Godavari district

The tragic incident took place in East Godavari where a sub inspector's wife died on the spot in the accident while going to visit the shrine. While the family members escaped with minor injuries. The road accident took place near Gandepalli in East Godavari district. The accident took place in the early hours on Sunday morning while Suryaraopet CCS sub inspector's Satyanarayana's family was traveling to Annavaram .



According to police, the car rammed into a crop field and overturned. SI Satyanarayana's wife Saroj died on the spot while the rest of the injured family members were rushed to Rajahmundry Hospital for treatment.



However, upon to the information given by the locals regarding the incident, the police reached the spot and carried out an investigation.