Andhra Pradesh: One student drowned in beach at Machilipatnam

Live
Just In
Highlights
A tragedy struck Thallapalem beach in Machilipatnam, Krishna district today after a student drowned the death in Tye beach on Sunday.
A tragedy struck Thallapalem beach in Machilipatnam, Krishna district today after a student drowned the death in Tye beach on Sunday. As many as five students studying at Nuzividu IIIT went to Machilipatnam Beach for fun in the morning. As they entered the sea, they were trapped in the waves.
In this order, two children escaped from the waves while the other two were spotted by the marine police as they were drifting into the sea and rescued and the other person identified as Akhil drowned in the sea.
The Marine Police have taken up search operations for Akhil, who was trapped under the huge waves and washed away. However, the whereabouts of him was not yet known. The parents of Akhil are in deep distress.
