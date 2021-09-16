Andhra Pradesh: Online admission process for Degree courses to begin today, classes from October 1

The process of online admissions for admission into various courses in degree colleges under all managements in the state will start from Thursday. The Higher Education Council Secretary Professor Sudhir Prem Kumar stated this effect on Wednesday.



As per the statement released by the secretary, the notification will be issued on September 16 followed by online registrations from September 17 to 22, web options from September 23 to 26, and allotment of seats on September 29. The students who got seats need to report to the colleges on September 30 and class to begin on October 1.

Meanwhile, the verification will be done for the students of special category, which will be held on September 23 and 24 at SRR College, Vijayawada, Dr.VS Krishna College, Visakhapatnam, SV Varsity, Tirupati respectively.



On the other hand, the Andhra University Convener Acharya G. Sashibhushana Rao said in a statement that the AP ICET-2021 for admission in MBA and MCA courses at the state level will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month. Test centers have been set up across the state of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad as well. Students will not be allowed to take the test even if they are late by a minute.