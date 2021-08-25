Andhra Pradesh opposes 50:50 sharing of Krishna water with TS

Amaravati: Opposing the proposal of the Telangana government on sharing of Krishna waters in the ratio of 50:50 basis, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday shot off a letter to the KRMB saying that the ratio should be 30:70 ratio between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the water year 2021-22.

It also said that the utilisation of water by Telangana should be restricted under minor irrigation within the limits of KWDT-1 allocation of 89.15 tmc. It may be noted that the KRMB sought the opinion of the AP government over the proposal made by the Telangana government with regard to 50-50 ratio in Krishna water distribution till the pronouncement of Tribunal Award.

The AP government stated that the state of Telangana was contending that it has put forth the demands of 771 tmc before the ongoing KWDT-II and thereby asking for sharing of water in the ratio of 50-50 till the finalisation of KWDT-II award. In this context it is to inform that the state of AP has also placed a demand of 1,059 tmc before the Tribunal which includes projects mentioned in the Eleventh Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

The ENC stated that though the Tribunal Award did not make project-wise specific allocations or prepare any operation protocol for common projects, the erstwhile state of AP implemented the operation rules for Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar systems based on detailed hydrological simulation studies to safeguard drinking water supplies to Chennai, Hyderabad, power generation at Srisailam and irrigation interests of Prakasam Barrage and Nagarjunasagar.

However, the KRMB meet scheduled to be held on August 27 to discuss the issue of water sharing has been postponed to September 1.