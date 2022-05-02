Andhra Pradesh: Opposition parties outrages over Repalle rape incident, govt. assures support to victim

The opposition parties, public and Dalit groups are outraged over the mass rape of a Dalit woman at the Rapalle railway station. It is alleged that such incidents often take place due to the failure of law and order in the state. Several public associations, including the TDP, Jana Sena, and MRPS, have raised concerns at the Rapelle Social Hospital demanding justice for the victim's family and immediate arrest of the accused.



The victim was visited by state Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna at the Repalle Government Hospital. He assured that the government would provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim and the family would be taken care of. Rajiv, son of Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to a general hospital in Ongole to provide better treatment. Relatives of the victim, villagers, and opposition leaders came to RIMS to consult her. As the police closed the gates, they chanted slogans on the road for two hours. The scuffle erupted when police tried to arrest and evict MLA Swamy.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Collector Dinesh Kumar visited the victim at the hospital. "As a mother and a woman I am deeply saddened by this incident; the guilty will be severely punished," she said adding that the government would stand by the victim. Today, Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma will visit the victims.