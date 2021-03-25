Andhra Pradesh: Orvakal Airport launched and named as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy airport

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kurnool District Orvakal Airport, which was built by the state government. Along with him, Union Minister P Hardeep Singh was also present at the inauguration of Airport. CM Jagan, along with the Union Minister, inaugurated the airport and dedicated it to the nation. First the national flag was unveiled by CM Jagan and then the statue of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was unveiled.



Speaking at the inaugural function, CM Jagan said flights from the airport would start from the 28th of this month. He said initially, flights will be available to Bangalore, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. It is said that the sixth airport in the state is starting with Orvakal. CM Jagan said that the airport works have been completed in just over a year by spending Rs. 110 crore. Adding that Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy has come from this area, CM Jagan announced the name of Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy for Orvakal Airport.

The airport was completed on 1,008 acres at a cost of Rs 153 crore. The DGCA issued the license on January 15 this year to start the flight service and BCAS granted security clearance on January 27. The 2,000 m long and 30 m wide runway was developed and all types of infrastructure were provided along with parking for the four aircraft.