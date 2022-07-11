Andhra Pradesh: PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav's security removed

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan has withdrawn the security for TDP's senior leader and PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav. The government ordered the gunmen working him to come back. Payyavula Keshav had the security of 1+1 gunmen till yesterday and with the removal of security, the TDP leaders are furious over the decision taken by the government.



The TDP criticised that his security was removed only after he gave an explanation to the government about the phone tapping incident. It is learned a few days ago, Payyavula wrote a letter to the government to increase his security. But the removal of security has become a hot topic for him, who has cabinet status as PAC chairman.



However, the government has given clarity on the criticism of TDP and said that it is customary to transfer the gunmen assigned to public representatives once every three years. In this order, it is said that the existing 1+1 gunmen have been withdrawn and new ones will be appointed soon. The government denied the allegations made by TDP.



