Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Update: polling underway

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Update

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Results Live Update: The counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Updates: The second phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections for 2786 panchayats in 167 constituencies in 18 divisions across 13 districts across the state have begun early in the morning.

Polling will be held in the agency villages till 1.30 pm and counting of votes will take place from 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the notification for the total of 3328-gram panchayats in the second phase was 3328, of which 539 sarpanch seats were unanimous while 12,604 out of 33,570 wards were unanimous. However, with 149 wards have not received nominations and elections will be held for 20,817 wards.

Live Updates

  • 13 Feb 2021 3:55 AM GMT

    AP Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Police carrying an old age man to the polling station at Potluru polling station under Vinukonda Assembly constituency of Guntur district on Saturday.


  • 13 Feb 2021 3:53 AM GMT

    AP Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Updates: A voter casting his in gram panchayat elections on Saturday at Pamidipadu village in Narasaraopet division of Guntur district.


  • 13 Feb 2021 3:49 AM GMT

    Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: Aged women voters are seen at Madanapalli division.


  • 13 Feb 2021 3:47 AM GMT

    Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Live Updates: The second phase of polling has started in 13 Mandals of Kurnool and Nandyal revenue divisions on Saturday. Read Full Story

  • 13 Feb 2021 3:43 AM GMT

    AP Panchayat elections 2021: 2nd phase of polling picks up momentum in Kurnool: Read full story

  • 13 Feb 2021 3:39 AM GMT

    Today, polling began from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PM. Counting of votes would begin later today at 4 PM.

  • 13 Feb 2021 3:38 AM GMT

    Polling for second phase of panchayat election is underway in Andhra Pradesh

