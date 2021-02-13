Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Update: polling underway

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 2 Live Updates: The second phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections for 2786 panchayats in 167 constituencies in 18 divisions across 13 districts across the state have begun early in the morning.

Polling will be held in the agency villages till 1.30 pm and counting of votes will take place from 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the notification for the total of 3328-gram panchayats in the second phase was 3328, of which 539 sarpanch seats were unanimous while 12,604 out of 33,570 wards were unanimous. However, with 149 wards have not received nominations and elections will be held for 20,817 wards.

