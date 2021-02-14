TDP picks up in Phase II panchayat raj elections in AP

Amaravati: The TDP picked up in the second phase of panchayat elections. As per the information received late on Saturday, the TDP-supported candidates won 343 panchayats as against 546 YCP-supported panchayats. The Jana Sena/BJP supported candidates won in four panchayats and Independents won in 9 panchayats. In Hasnabad, native village of Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhaschandra Bose, TDP-backed candidate Nagireddy Satish Rao won the election with a majority of 208 votes. In Kokkirayapalli village of Kadapa district, when both TDP and YCP-supported candidates polled same number of votes, officials used toss and declared TDP candidate as winner.

On the other hand, the candidates supported by Telugu Desam Party is giving good fight and winning the polls in other districts also. Contestants supported by TDP fared well in the Araku Valley region in Visakhapatnam district. In Vizianagaram district, the TDP supported candidates won elections in the Assembly segments of Parvatipuram and Kurupam. In Guntur district, the TDP supported candidates won elections in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluri pet and Bapatla Assembly constituencies.

Similarly, in Prakasam district, candidates supported by the TDP won panchayat elections in Addanki, Darsi and Markapur Assembly segments. In Kurnool district, candidates supported by the TDP were elected to panchayats in the Assembly segments of Banaganapalle and Panyam. Candidates supported by the TDP also won elections in Dharmavaram, Kalyana Durgam and Rayadurga segments of Anantapur district. The TDP has put up strong fight in the second phase of panchayat elections on Saturday causing jubilation among the rank and file of the party.