Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills to revive oxygen plant

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills (APP Mills) management is initiating steps to manufacture oxygen from its plant which had been idle from many months. The mill management sent its technicians to revivethe plant in four days to generate 15 kilolitres of oxygen from the plant.



MP Bharat Ram who came to know about the oxygen plant which is not producing oxygen for six months inspected the plant and spoke with the mill management, asking it to bring the plant into mainstream.

After meeting the oxygen requirement in the city, the remaining oxygen will be used in other parts of the district as per need.