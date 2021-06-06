Andhra Pradesh: Parents denies to see son's dead body over inter-caste marriage in Kurnool

A father who has been away from his son for 15 years over inter-caste marriage and eventually the parents refused to even see their son's dead body and locked the house. Going into details, Malapati Basireddy, who is doing business in Sunnipenta, has four children. Ramakrishna Reddy, the second son, was rmarried to Bezawada Veeramma, a Dalit, 15 years ago. The father, who could not bear it, parted ways with his son. Krishnareddy works as a private jeep driver.



Meanwhile, on last Friday night, Ramakrishna Reddy's jeep overturned near puchakayala Palli in the district. He was admitted to Markapuram Government Hospital for treatment and died on Friday afternoon. The parents, who thought their son's body would be brought home, locked the house early Saturday morning and left. Krishnareddy's wife Veeramma, daughters Manasa and Kavitha had brought the dead body to Basireddy house. However with the house being locked, the body was moved to the funeral.



The funeral was conducted under the auspices of the Private Jeep Owners and Drivers Association. They provided financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Krishnareddy's family.

