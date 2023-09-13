Andhra Pradesh: Physical fitness tests for SI candidates continues in Eluru parade grounds

The physical fitness tests for Sub-Inspector of Police candidates were conducted at Eluru Police Parade Grounds wherein out of the total 538 women candidates scheduled to appear for the exams, only 260 candidates actually participated.

The tests included events such as a 1600-meter run, 100-meter run, long jump, and other physical efficiency tests.

Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar stated that a total of 4,581 male candidates have appeared for the physical fitness tests conducted so far.

Among the female candidates, 3,233 candidates appeared, and out of them, 607 candidates successfully qualified. The events were inspected by SP D. Meri Prashanthi and ASP MJV Bhaskara Rao.