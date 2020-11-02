Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram Project Authority to meet today over centre's funds

The meeting of Polavaram Project Authority, which is scheduled today has got the importance with the ongoing stir over the construction of Polavaram project and release of funds from central government. It has to be seen whether the Polavaram Project Authority agrees to the suggestions of the state government or Andhra Pradesh government will oblige to the centre's decision. The meeting to be held at the PPA office in Hyderabad, will decide the future of the state's agriculture.

On the 12th of last month, the Union Finance Ministry wrote a letter to the PPA on the final structure of Polavaram. The main agenda of the meeting will be the conditions set by the department. The state Department of Water Resources hopes to convey its views on the final estimates and will clarify to the PPA in the meeting that the Polavaram project is estimated to cost Rs. 55,549 crore and seek for the approval.

In fact, Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to make its argument on Polavaram estimates strong as the responsibility for construction of Polavaram lies with the centre under the AP Reorganisation Act. The AP government would also demand centre for funding for the Polavaram project, including rehabilitation and will make it clear that further delays could halt work and increase the estimated cost.

Earlier, after the centre has said that it would release funds for the Polavaram project based on the estimations made in 2014, the YSRCP president and chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wrote to centre seeking the release of funds as per the current estimates and complete the project by themselves as stated in state bifurcation act.