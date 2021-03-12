Andhra Pradesh: Police allegedly arrests former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy

The police have arrested the former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with a murder case. Sathiraju Reddy brother in law of Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, has died under suspicious circumstances two months back.

Sathiraju Reddy wife had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Ramakrishna Reddy was involved in the murder case. The police conducted an investigation and arrested Ramakrishna Reddy. Ramakrishna Reddy will produced before court shortly.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadre has fumed with the abrupt arrest of a former MLA. TDP activists stopped the police and asked them the reason for the arrest. From there, the protesters marched on the road until the reason was stated. TDP activists allege that their leader was arrested for political reasons and slogans were chanted against the police.

However, it is known that a few weeks ago, there were challenges between Anaparthi YSRCP MLA Suryanarayana Reddy and former MLA Ramakrishna Reddy. Ramakrishna Reddy challenged the oath at the Bikkavolu temple, alleging that the MLA was committing massive corruption. The MLA and the former MLA also took oath together at the temple. Even after that, the situation between the two leaders was deteriorating.

It was during this period that Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested by the police in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law. TDP leaders alleged that the issue of brother in law's murder was being used to politically damage Ramakrishna Reddy. Police are yet to reveal full details on Ramakrishna Reddy's arrest.