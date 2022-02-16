Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests accused in a teacher's murder case in Anantapur

Police have arrested a man accused of committing the serious crime of murdering a teacher in Anantapur. Going into the details, teacher Usha Rani was killed in Kadiri in the Anantapur district in November last year. Police interrogated about 5,000 people and convicted Shafiullah of murder.



Anantapur SP Fakkirappa said that Shafi had committed this heinous crime after watching the movie Dandupalyam. Revealing the details of the case, SP Fakkirappa said that legal action would be taken against the Dandupalyam film unit.



Police seized 58 tonnes of gold and Rs 97,000 in cash from accused Shafiullah. It is learned that teacher Usha Rani was brutally murdered on November 11 last year in the Kadiri NGO colony. Eight special teams were set up in five states for the accused.

Police have examined one lakh phone calls to crack the case and interrogated five thousand suspects. Anantapur SP Fakkirappa has already revealed the details to the media.