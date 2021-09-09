Andhra Pradesh: Police arrests eight suspects in gang rape incident at Medikonduru of Guntur

In a horrific incident that took place in the Guntur district, a woman was gang-raped on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Medikonduru Cross Road while the couple from Sattanapalle mandal were returning on a bike to attend a wedding in Guntur city. The couple, who were coming on a bike, was intercepted by the accused. They attacked the husband and then took his wife to a nearby field and gang-raped her.



Meanwhile, the police have made progress in the investigation of a gang-rape incident in the Guntur district. Soon after the victim complained to the Sattanapalle police station the same night after the incident, the police who started the investigation arrested the suspects.



The police have arrested eight workers working in a cold storage near Paladugu. All of them were identified as youths from Odisha and Vizianagaram. The case against the accused has been registered and is being investigated.



On the other hand, the TDP national general secretary Lokesh responded to the Guntur rape incident. He said it was sad that another atrocity was taking place in Guntur district at a time when there was a large-scale debate on the safety of women in the state. "The incident, in which a couple on a bike was attacked and raped, has left the state reeling," Lokesh asserted.