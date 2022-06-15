Andhra Pradesh: Police crushes seized liquor of worth Rs. 92 lakh in Rayachoti

The police forces has cracked down on illicit alcohol in Rayachoti of Annamaiah district. Nearly 472 cases have been registered over the past two years and seized liquor bottles were destroyed on Tuesday.



District SP Harshavardhan Raju demolished near Rayachoti, the district headquarters of Annamaiah district on the orders of the king.

According to Additional SP Rajkamal, 472 cases were registered in 172 police stations in Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Peeru, Rayachoti, Rajampeta and Railwaykoduru areas of Annamaiah district and 88,000 bottles of liquor were seized during a period of two years. They are estimated to be worth around Rs. 92 lakh. Police officers who registered the cases.