Let BJP win, save the nation: BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad

Nagarkurnool: BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad participated in the election campaign in Charakonda mandal center of Achampeta constituency as part of Nagar Kurnool Parliament election victory campaign.

MP candidate Bharat Prasad said that if I win, I will bring industries to our area and provide employment opportunities to the youth. My father, Nagar Kurnool MP Potuganti Ramulu, has been serving this area for 30 years and has developed it.

He said that with the blessings of Narendra Modi, with your blessings, I will follow in the footsteps of my father and be available all the time and develop our region further. For those who want to start businesses, the loan of up to 10 lakhs has been increased to 20 lakhs through the Mudra Yojana of the BJP government.

Bharat Prasad said that if Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, he will keep the country prosperous and protect it from enemies. Modi as Prime Minister has led the country on the path of progress in all fields in the last ten years.

He said that the BJP government has been distributing gratuity through the Garib Kalyan Yojana since the last two and a half years. Similarly, gratuity will be distributed for the next five years as well. Everyone wants to vote for BJP irrespective of the parties and win with a huge majority. Many village leaders, activists and fans of the district constituencies were present in this program.