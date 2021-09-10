Andhra Pradesh: Police files case against Nara Lokesh at Krishnalanka police station

A case has been registered against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Police have registered cases against him under Section 341,186,269 in Vijayawada Krishnalanka PS. The cases have been registered against Lokesh for violating covid rules, traffic obstruction, and obstruction of police duties. A case has also been registered against Telugu women president Vangalapudi Anita.



It is learned that a four-hour high drama took place in Vijayawada yesterday after Lokesh was blocked by the police on the way to Narasaraopet from Gannavaram airport. Police have set up tight security during Lokesh's visit as Section 144 is in force in the airport area.



TDP leaders, former MLAs, and activists were arrested. Police said the case was registered for obstructing traffic and disturbing peace without taking any permission in advance.



The TDP general secretary has tried to visit Narasaraopet to meet the girl Anusha who was allegedly raped. However, the police denied permission for Nara Lokesh's tour, which led to a tense situation at Gannavaram airport and led to the arrest of Lokesh.