Andhra Pradesh: Polling for MLC elections going on peacefully except few stray incidents

Kadapa(YSR District): Except some stray incidents elections for Teachers and Graduate MLC elections in 131 polling stations in YSR and 81 polling stations in Annamayya district continuing peacefully on Monday.



According to the official sources 27.7 percent related graduates, 48.36 percent for teachers in YSR district, 27 percent for graduates, 60 percent related to teachers MLC elections registered by 12Pm.



Despite the voting was started as per schedule 8 Am witnessed low key just 8.66percent for graduates, 23.71 percent for teachers in Annamayya district, 10.99 percent for graduates, 17.25 percent in YSR district recorded up to 10Am poor due to poor turned of voters, later picked up.



Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy exercised his franchise in Satram High School polling booth number 75, while TDP candidate Bhoomi Reddy Ramgopal Reddy exercised his franchise in polling booth number 73 at same place in Pulivendula town.



Meanwhile slight tension was prevailed at Maharshi school in Proddaturu town following YCP, TDP functionaries entered in to heat exchange over distribution of money to the voters at polling centers. Police rushed to the spot dispersed the mob.

Polling at Badvel, Jammalamadugu, Kadapa Rayachoti, mandals registered less percent of votes following poor turnout of voters.