Andhra Pradesh: POLYCET grand test in all polytechnics today

Vijayawada: Technical education department commissioner, Technical Education and Training Council chairperson Chadalavada Nagarani said that as part of the POLYCET-2024 preparation programme for admission in the government and private polytechnics, the POLYCET Grand Test will be conducted on Wednesday.

Initially, the exam was supposed to be held on Thursday, but it is being held a day earlier as per the requests received from the students in the context of the APRJC entrance exam. She said that this programme has been undertaken to provide complete understanding of the entrance examination as a conclusion of the free training provided by the Technical Education Department for the POLYCET entrance examination. About 7,273 students of private polytechnics and 12,513 students of government have received training in the state.

She said that this test will be conducted for all of them in all training centers. Nagarani clarified that there is no entrance fee for POLYCET Grand Test and any student who wants to join the polytechnic can take advantage of this opportunity and go directly to the nearest examination centers to appear for the examination. POLYCET 2024 will be held as usual on April 27. Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that the best way to get a bright future and job opportunities at an early age is Polytechnic Education. Agreements have been made with various industries to provide immediate employment opportunities after completion of polytechnic education.

Nagarani explained that all government polytechnic laboratories across the state have been modernised and accommodation has also been improved.

She said that the Department of Technical Education is ready to provide better education to the students in 36 government polytechnics recognised by NBA from this academic year.