Andhra Pradesh: Pothula Sunitha resigns to her MLC post

Pothula Sunita, who is an MLC from TDP has resigned to the post and sent his resignation letter to the Legislative Council Chairman on Wednesday. She said that for the last 15 months, Chandrababu and his son Lokesh have been obstructing the government programs through judiciary lat every step against the interests of BC, SC, ST and minority communities in the state. She said that she was resigning the protest against the spirit of BR Ambedkar's constituency. She said that she has resigned and decided to stand in support of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of BC, SC, ST, minority welfare and development in the state. She urged council chairman to accept his resignation letter.

Pothula Sunitha was previously in TDP. In the 2014 elections, she contested from Cheerala in Prakasam district on behalf of the TDP and lost. After that, Amanchi Krishnamohan, who won as an MLA there, joined the TDP. With this, Chandrababu gave Sunita a chance as an MLC. Before the 2019 elections, Amanchi joined the YSRCP while Sunitha remained in the TDP. But a few days later exceptionally supported YSRCP.

With this, the TDP lodged a complaint with the Chairman of the Legislative Council seeking disqualification. An inquiry is underway, it was in this backdrop that Sunitha resigned her post and surprised all.