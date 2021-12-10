Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 142 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today - December 10

Andhra Pradesh reported 142 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,74,552 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna and Chittoor taking total toll to 14,460.

On the other hand, as many as 188 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,58,101 and there are currently 1989 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 28 new infections, followed by East Godavari 21 and Anantapur 17 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.06 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 32,793 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8503 cases and 624 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron and taking all measures to tackle the new variant of Coronavirus.



