Andhra Pradesh Pradesh logs 193 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today - December 9

Andhra Pradesh reported 193 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,74,410 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram taking total toll to 14,458

On the other hand, as many as 164 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,57,913 and there are currently 2037 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 35 new infections, followed by West Godavari 32 and Visakhapatnam 28 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.05 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,101 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 9419 cases and 159 deaths new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron and taking all measures to tackle the new variant of Coronavirus.








