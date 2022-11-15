Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant woman allegedly poisoned to death in Bapatla

The daughter-in-law died on Monday after receiving treatment for a week after being poisoned by her in-laws on the pretext that she would likely to give birth to a girl child. Going into the details given by the police and relatives, Shravani from Kopperapadu of Ballikurava mandal of Bapatla district got married to Gadiparthi Venu of Subbayyapaleniki village in the mandal in 2020. Shravani gave birth to a girl in her first delivery and got pregnant for the second time.

Husband and mother-in-law did gender determination tests. It was learned that a girl would be born for the second time as well. Shravani's parents have alleged that her in-laws, who did not like it poisoned her daughter with buttermilk. Moreover, Shravani vomited blood and small pieces of intestines. Under these circumstances, she was admitted to a private hospital in Narasaraopet.

Shravani, who went into a coma, was taken to a private hospital in Vijayawada as her condition worsened and died on Monday while being treated there. Postmortem was conducted there. SI Suresh Babu said that an investigation will be conducted on the basis of the postmortem report.