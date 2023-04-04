Andhra Pradesh: Private travels bus overturns at Denduluru, 11 injured

A road accident took place at Denduluru in Eluru district where a private travels bus overturned on National Highway No. 16 leaving 11 people injured in the incident on Tuesday morning.



According to the locals and the police, the Orange Travel bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Vizianagaram when it overturned accidentally while reaching Denduluru. There were 25 passengers and three drivers in the bus at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving the information, Denduluru SS Veeraraju, highway patrolling police and highway personnel reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital. The injured were taken to Eluru Government Hospital in four ambulances. Denduluru police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.