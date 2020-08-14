Andhra Pradesh: Probe ordered into 'plot' behind death of High Court Registrar Rajasekhar

Nelapadu (Amaravati): In a sensational order, the Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Lalita Kanneganti on Thursday entrusted the responsibility of conducting inquiry to former Supreme Court judge Justice R V Ravindran into allegations of conspiracy behind the death of AP High Court Registrar Rajasekhar who died of coronavirus recently.



It may be recalled that Lakshminarasaiah, member of BC,SC,ST and Minorities Students Federation, filed a writ petition in the High Court demanding declaration of the High Court area as red zone and thorough inquiry into the death of the HC Registrar Rajasekhar.

Suspended district judge Ramakrishna filed an implead petition in the same writ petition which alleged that there was a larger conspiracy to malign the reputation of justices of the High Court and the Supreme Court and he had sufficient evidence to prove his allegations.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for the petitioners, the Division Bench ordered the former Supreme Court judge Justice Ravindran to probe into the allegations with the support of the CBI, and the Central Intelligence agencies. Justice Ravindran was also asked to find out the veracity of the conversations recorded in a pen drive submitted by Judge Ramakrishna.

Former judge Ramakrishna also stated in his plaint that there was conspiracy as some people tried to induce him to hurl the allegations against the justices of the High Court and the Supreme Court. He also alleged that there were very bigshots behind the former high court judge Justice Eswaraiah.

It may be recalled that the former judge already released the tapes of his conversation with Justice Eswaraiah to the media.

The further hearing of the writ petition was posted to after four weeks.