Andhra Pradesh proud of Olympians from state: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated the three Olympians from Andhra Pradesh—PV Sindhu, E Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy -- who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, with a memento at a function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Governor said that the people of Andhra Pradesh and the country are proud of their achievements and wished them to win many more honours for the country in the future games.

The Governor said PV Sindhu created history by being the first Indian woman to win medals in two consecutive Olympic Games and success came to her naturally as both her parents happen to be sportspersons.He also praised E Rajani, who secured a place in the Indian women's Olympic hockey team by sheer grit and determination and the fact that she was selected to the Indian women's hockey team to represent the country in both the Rio Olympic Games and the Tokyo Olympic Games is a reflection of her talent and hard work.

"Indian women's hockey team may not have won a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but they have won the hearts of every Indian with their outstanding performance." He also said that Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, the youngest of the three Olympians, has a bright future and a great sporting career ahead.

Responding to the felicitations PV Sindhu, E Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy said they were happy and motivated to receive the felicitation from the hands of the Governor and they will continue to work hard and win more medals and honours for the country and the State in future.

Dr Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, N Prabhakar Reddy, MD, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, were also present on the occasion.