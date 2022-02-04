Andhra Pradesh: Provocative remarks will make things complicated, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday once again responded to employees' issues. He said the issue would be complicated by an adamant attitude and provocative remarks. He told the media on Friday that it was inappropriate to see employees trying to show their strength by bulldozing things.

He made it clear that the government would always be ready for talks and reiterated that employees are also part of the government. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that the employees will be troubled by the involvement of outside forces.

The government advisor said that employees are making an attempt to highlight the irrelevant issues and losing control due to which the issue is being sidelined going into the hands of others. "We are always ready to talk to job unions; concerns and strikes will be of no use," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said. He appealed to the employees to understand the problems of the government.