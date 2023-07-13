Andhra Pradesh: Purandeswari to take charge today

Live
Highlights
Newly appointed BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will assume charge at the State party office on Thursday.
Vijayawada: Newly appointed BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will assume charge at the State party office on Thursday. She will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am from Hyderabad and will reach the State party office. She will take charge between 10.55 am and 11.10 am and address the media at 11.15 am and will leave for the venue convention hall near YSR Health University. She will address the party workers at 12 noon.
BJP State and national leaders Somu Veerraju, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Sunil Deodhar, Y Satya Kumar, CM Ramesh, GVL Narasimha Rao, Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and other leaders will participate in the programme.
