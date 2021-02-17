Andhra Pradesh: Quary lease permits to be availed through Single Desk Portal in the state

The Department of Underground Mines has embarked on a single desk portal approach without having to revolve around various departments for the issuance of quarry leases in the state. Accepting applications online for quarry lease, renewals will be done through this portal and process of accepting applications manually is cancelled. From now on, one has to go to the Single Desk Portal and apply for quarry leases, renewals as mentioned on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Department of Underground Mines.

According to process, if any person needs a a lease on government land, the relevant Assistant Director / Deputy Director will send it online to the local tehsildar for a no-objection certificate (NOC). The tehsildar will look into it and get a report from the village revenue officer, revenue inspector, personally check and if everything is in order, send the NOC online to the mines department.

While if an application is made for a lease on forest land, the concerned officer will forward the application to the Divisional Forest Officer of the area. He will review the terms and conditions and send a report to the Forest Department if the applicant agrees to deposit the funds under alternative land and alternative afforestation. The Forest Department will take a look at it. Larger area requires permission from the Central Forest and Environment Department.

Meanwhile, Venkateddy, Director, Department of Mines, said that the single desk portal policy has been implemented as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister of Underground Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to formulate rules for issuing leases in a transparent and accountable manner. This will also save the applicants money and time.