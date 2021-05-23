Andhra Pradesh Weather Report: Rain predicted for four days amid Yaas cyclone in Bay of Bengal

Andhra Pradesh Weather Report: The director of Amaravati Meteorological Centre Stella said that the low pressure area formed in the eastern central Bay of Bengal would strengthen into a depression by Sunday morning. "It will become a cyclone by Monday. It will be a severe storm by Tuesday," she explained. It is expected to cross the coast at Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh by the evening of May 26.



The Andhra Pradesh state is likely to receive light to moderate rains in the next four days due to the impact of the cyclone. Stella warned that fishermen would not go fishing from May 23 to 26. An e-control room has been set up at Visakhapatnam collectorate in view of the cyclone. The Collector revealed that a control room has been set up to help the people. Control Room Numbers 0891-2590102, 0891-2590100.



Meanwhile, widespread rains reported in many districts due to low pressure. In Anantapur district Rayadurg constituency, the canals and rivers were overflowing due to the rain. The road leading from Ruddham mandal to the center of the manfal was cut by rain. On the other hand, Rayachoti in Kadapa district received 42.7 mm of rainfall. Farmers in Krishnajilla Mylavaram market yard complained that the grain was washed away by the night rain.Srikakulam district received heavy rainfall over several places. Narsannapeta, Jalumuru, Saravakota and Polaki mandals received heavy rains with thunders, lightning and gusts of wind. Nellimarla, Ramabhadrapuram, Garugubilli, Therlam, Dattirajeru, Badangi, Denkada and Gantyada in Vizianagaram received thundershowers and lightening.



Three persons were killed in a lightning strike in Bobbili zone of Vizianagaram district. Two others were seriously injured. They were on their way to the pond when lightning struck. Three people were killed on the spot. Two of the injured are being treated at the hospital.

