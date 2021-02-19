Andhra Pradesh: Rains likely in North Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Friday

The Meteorological officials have said that a surface periodicity has formed at an altitude of 3.1 km across Andhra Pradesh coast and its surrounding areas with which light to moderate rains are expected in one or two places on the south coast on Friday.



The Meteriological officials also predicted light to moderate rains along the north coast and Rayalaseema on Saturday, while thundershowers and thundershowers are expected along the south coast. Meanwhile, slight rains have lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh since Friday morning. Farmers in some districts are worried as it is time to harvest the crops.

On the other hand, it is raining in Telangana. Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad especially after midnight on Thursday. Roads were inundated. The Met office has forecast two days of rain in many parts of the state. As in the Telugu states, the climate has changed at once.