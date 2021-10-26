Andhra Pradesh: Ration dealers begins protests in demand to resolve their problems

The Ration Dealers Association has announced that it will suspend the import and distribution of ration until their problems are resolved. The Ration Dealers Association demanded that the 2020 PMGKAY commission arrears be paid immediately and urged the government to implement cashback and price differential circulars. Also, the dealers demanded immediate payment of arrears of pulses diverted from dealers to ICDS.



It is learned that the AP is required to pay commission arrears due to dealers from the Civil Supplies Corporation from March 29, 2020. The dealers expressed concern over the government not paying the Rs. 20 per gunny bag as stated.

The dealers reminded that the GO 10, which was released by the Telangana government to take the gunny bags is being implemented in the neighbouring state of Telangana. Ration dealers have demanded the government to implement GO. 10 in Andhra Pradesh as well.