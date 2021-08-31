Andhra Pradesh registers 1115 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths today - 31 August, 2021

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1115 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 20,14,116 while the death toll has increased to 13,857 with 19 new deaths in the last twenty four hours including four each Chittoor and Krishna, three in Nellore, two each in Guntur and Prakasam, one each in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1265 new patients were cured on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 19,85,566 and there are currently 14,693 active cases.



According to district wise data, Chittoor reported 210 new infections on Tuesday, followed by West Godavari with 125 and Krishna 121 while Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 9.



Andhra Pradesh conducted 52,319 Covid-19 tests till Tuesday amassing a total of 2.67 crore tests. The state has been conducting the vaccination for the people of age group 18-44.



