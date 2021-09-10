Andhra Pradesh registers 1608 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1439 fresh coronavirus cases taking total tally to 20,27,650 cases across the state till Friday. While the death toll has increased to 13,970 with 6 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Nellore and Prakasam and one eac in Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1107 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 19,98,561 and there are currently 15,119 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 281 new infections, followed by Nellore 261, East Godavari 213 while Vizianagaram district has not logged 14 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 67,911 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.72 crore tests approximately across the state.











