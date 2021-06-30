Andhra Pradesh registers 3797 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, active cases remains at 38,338

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3797 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Wednesday against the tests conducted for about 97,696 people taking the total tally to 18,89,513. While coming to the fatalities, 35 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,706.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 5498 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 38,338

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 874 cases followed by 493 in West Godavari and 488 in Chittoor district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 105.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Monday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,19,93,618 corona tests so far.







